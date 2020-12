Oil prices fall on surprise build in US stocks, demand anxiety

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on a surprise gain in crude oil inventories in the United States and on persistent investor worries about demand for fuel being squeezed amid tighter lockdowns in Europe to counter the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $50.61 a barrel at 0750 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $47.49 a barrel. “Crude prices are slightly softer after the API (American Petroleum Institute) inventory report posted a second consecutive build,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Crude inventories swelled by 2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11 to about 495 million barrels, according to industry group API. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.9 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll. Official government data was scheduled for Wednesday. The rollout of vaccines this month to combat the coronavirus pandemic will not quickly reverse the shattering blow to global oil demand, International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Tuesday. The IEA revised down its estimates for oil demand this year by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and for next year by 170,000 bpd, citing scarce jet fuel use as fewer people travel by air.