Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain focused on their kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always marched to the beat of their own drum.

Throughout the course of their six-year marriage, the couple’s relationship has been anything but conventional. Take one look at the one-of-a-kind gifts the 43-year-old rapper has given the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and you’ll know they are on a different level.

Although the pair hit a rough patch earlier this summer, the two have since shown their relationship is evolving in a way that suits their individual lifestyles.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, a lot of that has to do with the fact that they are both “focused” on raising their four kids: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West, 19 months. Plus, as the insider describes, the duo makes sure to prioritize “me time.”

“Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart,” the source shares with E! News, adding that they are “focused on the things that are important to them.” “[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn’t micromanage it or worry about it too much,” adds the insider. “She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is.”

Although the couple might not physically be together as often, the source notes, “They are still a family and they come together for the kids.” In fact, they will all be celebrating the holidays together. “They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together,” the source shares of their plans. “It won’t be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together.”

The insider adds some of the Kardashian-Jenners are “heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation.”

News of Kim and Kanye’s holiday plans comes a week after Khloe Kardashian revealed the family would put their Christmas traditions on hold this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” she shared on Twitter on Dec. 6. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.”

“Health and safety first though!” she added. “Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.” As of late, the SKIMS founder has been more private about her romance with the aspiring politician and musician. However, last month she took a moment to celebrate the anniversary of one of his most acclaimed albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album,” Kim expressed in an Instagram post on Nov. 22. “For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then [sic] in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

A month prior, she gushed over the special gift he gave her on her 40th birthday, which included a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” the fashion mogul shared on Twitter in October. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”

She closed, “Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”