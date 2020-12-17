Daily Times

Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing on stage, people screaming at his gigs

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing live, and says he also misses touching the hands of fans at gigs. The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live. “I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste’s gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert,” he wrote with the image. Ayushmann’s friends and fans loved the post, and started commenting. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji, while actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: “What a pic AK.” The actor is currently busy shooting Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In the romantic movie, Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete. The film is expected to release next year.

