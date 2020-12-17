105 more Covid-19 patients die in highest daily death toll since end-June

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 48,369 as 2,731 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

One hundred and five corona patients, 98 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and seven in their respective homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by the Punjab. Out of the total 105 deaths, 70 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 316 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Multan 48 percent, ICT 46 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent. The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 42 percent, Multan 41 percent, Peshawar64 percent and Karachi 37 percent.

Some 38,028 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,289 in Sindh, 16,931 in Punjab, 4,134 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,375 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 506 in Balochistan, 374 in GB, and 419 in AJK.

Around 388,598 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 445,977 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,771, Balochistan 17,796, GB 4,799, ICT 35,203, KP 53,253, Punjab 128,673 and Sindh 198,482.

About 9,010 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,222 Sindh among 55 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Tuesday, 3,452 in Punjab 26 of them died in hospital and Four out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,489 in KP 12 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 379 in ICT Two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 176 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 99 in GB and 193 in AJK where two of them died in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 6,136,799 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,066 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Wednesday was recorded 7.2 percent where 2,510 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 18.76 percent followed by Hyderabad 16.56 percent and Peshawar 15.99 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 5 percent, Balochistan 4.9 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.6 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2.9 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 11.3 percent, Punjab 3.2 percent and Sindh had 14.8 percent.

It also mentioned the province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 6.04 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 6.15 percent, Faisalabad 2.67 percent and Multan 2.71 percent and Gujranwala had 0.77 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 18.76 percent, Hyderabad 16.56 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 15.99 percent, Abbotabad 3.80 percent and Swat had 3.46 percent, in Balochistan, Quetta had 5.08 percent, in ICT 2.94 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 5.31 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 1.8 percent and GB had 1.45 percent.

The update also showed mortality analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 9,010 deaths were recorded with prevailing fatality rate of 2.02 percent against the global death rate of 2.22 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus). Out of the total, 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.