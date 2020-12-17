Shehbaz-Bilawal meeting buried Maryam’s narrative: Firdous

Firdous-Ashiq-AwanSpecial Assistant to Punjab CM on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that provision of best healthcare facilities to the people is a priority agenda of the Punjab government.

During a visit to Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Wednesday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Universal Health Care programme has been launched across the country and under this programme health cards have been distributed among 5.2 million families so far.

She said that the government is fully committed to providing best medical facilities to the people. She lauded the efforts and support of Gohar Ijaz Trust in providing medical facilities to people at Jinnah Hospital and said that Gohar Ijaz Trust is a role model of public-private partnership which is not only providing free medical facilities to the people but also treating patients like a family.

She said that the Punjab government will further enhance such public-private partnership programmes in other hospitals for provision of best medical facilities to the people. She said that the government intends to hold a nursing convention soon in which a workable strategy will be worked out.

Later talking to the media, Firdous said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a band of corrupt alligators which could consume everything but couldn’t exhale anything. Responding to Shehbaz-Bilawal meeting, she said, “The meeting has buried the narrative of Maryam Nawaz.” Bilawal Bhutto sidelined PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif , she added.

She said Shehbaz Sharif did not give any importance to Bilawal during the visit and disassociated himself from PDM narrative. Bilawal has now become a witness to the deep rifts in the Sharif family, she further said.

She said how Maryam Nawaz could unite 11 parties of PDM when she couldn’t maintain the unity in her own family. Dr Firdous said that opposition is responsible for the increase in corona cases because opposition lured the innocent people for Lahore public meeting.

She said that PDM leaders’ demand for the Prime Minister’s resignation shows that they are politically immature. She said that the Sharif family who claims Lahore as its strong fort has not built a single international standard hospital in the city. She said that Shehbaz Sharif initiated projects like Orange Line Metro Train only for self-projection.

She said that as per the directions of Punjab chief minister, a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital is being constructed. She said that as promised the PTI government is bringing reforms in the electoral process and upcoming Senate elections will be conducted through “show of hands”. Imran Khan has buried the politics of opposition and its anti-state rhetoric, she added.