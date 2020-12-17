Disinfo Lab report vindicates Pakistan’s stance about India: Shibli

Shibli-FarazMinister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the Hindutva mindset of the Indian government has endangered peace in the region.

Addressing a seminar titled “Understanding Hindutva Mindset and Indian Hegemonic Aspirations” in Islamabad on Wednesday, the information minister said the Modi regime’s agenda is based on hatred and its fascist steps have exposed the Indian claims of a secular state.

Shibli Faraz said that India has been trying to undermine and destabilise Pakistan. He said that Pakistan presents its perspective on regional issues on the basis of facts whereas India distorts facts and spreads false propaganda against Pakistan. He said this has been vindicated in a recent report by EU DisinfoLab. The information minister regretted that the world is silent over such acts by India. He said the EU’s Disinfo Lab report has vindicated Pakistan’s stance as it has proved that India is using dirty tactics and distorting facts and spreading false propaganda against Pakistan. He regretted that the international community’s silence over fascist tactics of India is questionable as such Indian tactics have endangered the regional peace and stability. Pakistan will continue its endeavours to expose India,he said. He thanked India Study Centre (ISC) for organising a seminar on such an important topic as India is directly involved in terror activities in Pakistan.