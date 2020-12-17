FIA seeks permission to probe Shehbaz, Hamza in prison

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked the Punjab IG prisons for permission to investigate incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in jail in a Rs25 billion money laundering case. The FIA wrote a letter to the IG prisons, stating that its anti-corruption wing has initiated a probe into the money laundering charges against the father-son duo and wants to investigate them in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The agency asked the prison department to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

On November 11, an accountability court indicted Shehbaz, his son Hamza, daughter and other family members in a money laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Javeria Ali along with seven other nominated accused appeared before the court.

Shehbaz in the court said he is the opposition leader in the National Assembly and the NAB has made a fake case against him. The NAB has lost its credibility and is being used for “political engineering,” he alleged.