PTM leader Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar over hate speech

Peshawar Police on Wednesday arrested South Waziristan's Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir. Responding to his arrest, Wazir said that he had no idea why the law enforcement agency had arrested him. "I have received pre-arrest bail as well." MNA Mohsin Dawar, speaking on the matter, said that Wazir had been arrested while he was exiting the Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Library. Meanwhile, police said that Wazir had been transferred to East Cantt Police Station. Police sources, moreover, have said that the MNA was arrested at Sindh police's request. "Ali Wazir will be transferred to Karachi. A case has been registered against Ali Wazir in Karachi over hate speech," the sources added.














