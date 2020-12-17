PTI govt committed to developing economy: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the new office of Global Fabs Enterprises in Rawalpindi. The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life in the Twin Cities. Talking to media on the occasion, the minister said that the investment of new investors in Pakistan is in fact an expression of confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The current government, led by the Prime Minister, is committed to developing the economy. I congratulate Salman Naeem and Atif CEO of Global Fabs, and his team and hope that they will take revolutionary steps to innovate in the construction sector.”

In the end, Salman Naeem and Atif thanked the federal minister. Later, the participants of the function were treated to a dinner.