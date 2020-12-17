Ulema can play significant role in creating harmony: moot

The Islamic Research Institute of International Islamic University Islamabad organized Paigham-e-Pakistan National Mushaikh Conference on “National Solidarity and Social Harmony” at the Faisal Mosque on Wednesday.

The conference was chaired by Federal Minister on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, whereas Rector IIU Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Pir Naqib ur Rehman, Pir Amin ul Hasnat Shah, Dr Sultan ul Arfeen, Mufti Hanif Qureshi, DG IRI IIU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq and a large number of eminent ulema attended the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the ulema can play a significant role in prosperity and creating harmony in the society. He said that through Paigham-e-Pakistan, mutual respect and tolerance can be promoted while having difference of opinions. He further said it is the need of hour to make the world aware of importance of Islam and Islamic values. “We are here today to create a sense of oneness and harmony among Pakistani nation through Pegham-e-Pakistan which can counter negative attitudes and promote collective for-sightedness of the nation. We believe that there should be no space for ethnicity, social and religious divide in this country,” he added.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that ulema have major role in promoting peace in society. “Peace can be possible only when we acknowledge differences of opinion and let everyone express thoughts without any violent or extremist approaches,” he added.

Dr Zia ul haq, Director General IRI, spoke about the objectives and importance of the conference. He also briefly elaborated future goals of IRI and Paigham-e-Pakistan forum for establishment of an inclusive society.