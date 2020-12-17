Digital policy to promote economy, e-governance: Hashim

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that a digital policy is being introduced in the province for the first time under which the digital economy, information and communication industry and e-governance will be promoted.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said this while presiding over a performance review meeting of the Punjab Information Technology Board on Wednesday. He said that modern monitoring system will ensure reduction of corruption opportunities and improvement in service delivery. Modern technology is being used to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He said that e-Pay, Baldia Online, Qeemat Punjab, Police Khidmat Markaz Global, e-Khidmat Centre, Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme and e-Libraries are links in this series. Issues related to cyber security and e-commerce are being fully cooperated with the federal government. The services of the private sector will be sought for the rapid development of the IT industry. For this purpose, incentives will be given along with changes in policy and regulations, he maintained.

The provincial minister said that under the Punjab Information Technology Board, e-service centres would be expanded in a franchise style. The system of centres will be improved with the increase in services. Credit card payment will also be made possible under e-pay.

The provincial minister directed the chairman of Planning and Development to make the use of the human resource management system a part of the policy for all matters relating to human resources and to ensure implementation by all departments under one system. The IT Board should further improve the system as per the requirement of the departments.

The provincial minister said that full cooperation would be ensured with the Punjab IT Board for overcoming the difficulties faced in e-procurement system and for the success of the system. Complete implementation on EFOAS will be the success story of the finance department, he added.