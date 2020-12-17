169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece

At least 30 Pakistanis deported from Greece landed at the Islamabad International Airport and 139 deported from Saudi Arabia landed at the airport in Multan on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority had allowed chartered flights after the Foreign Ministry received a request from the Embassy of Greece.

The Saudi Arabia flight was reportedly carrying Pakistanis accused of criminal activities.

In addition to this, it is expected that the United Kingdom will send back 43 Pakistani nationals to Islamabad soon. The director of air transport of the CAA had approved a NOC for the flight, directing those onboard the flight to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs.