Indian plan for data collection in Pakistan exposed

Simon Glasson, principal of Karachi Grammar School, has been found involved in undesired activities which are a potential threat to the students and their parents, sources told Daily Times. The school has reportedly purchased software from Indian company Capita SIMS (India) Private Limited, registered in Mumbai. This Indian software will have access to information of students, their parents, including name, date of birth, gender ethnicity, religion, address, contact numbers, e-mail address, medical information, business details and photo importer, sources said.

The support office of the company is located in Banglore where back-up data will be kept. All the information and backup is directly from India, whereas the payment is though UK to hide its original identity, the sources said. “There are a number of Pakistani companies who are well capable of producing such a software. However, Glasson insisted to purchase it from India,” the sources added.