SOBER elects new office bearers

The Society of Bahria Enclave Residents (SOBER) Islamabad has elected its new office bearers for three years after completion of the election process.

The SOBER Election Committee officially announced that all seven members of the United Panel had been elected unopposed. The newly elected members of the SOBER Executive Committee are Iftikhar Kazmi (President), Tariq Farid (Vice President), Anwar Usmani (General Secretary), Khawar Idrees (Joint Secretary), Dr Aamir Ihsan (Finance Secretary), Arshad Amir (Information Secretary) and Ghulam Abbas (Coordination Secretary).