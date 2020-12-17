OPDs face closure as Sindh runs out of PPE stocks

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic is surging across Pakistan especially in Sindh where a number of casualties and infections are on the rise but new stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have not reached government hospitals, it is learnt on Wednesday.

Jinnah Hospital Karachi, where around 5,000 people visit every day, has almost exhausted its PPE kits stock.

Contrary to the situation in the hospitals amid the surge of coronavirus cases on a daily basis, the Sindh Health Department suggested to close down the outdoor patient department (OPDs) of the hospitals. The TV channel quoting its sources said the Sindh Health Department suggested to close OPDs until the new stocks of PPEs arrive. Dr Waris of Young Doctors Alliance said Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, and various other hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits and due to the non-availability of PPE kits, the medical staff is becoming a victim of coronavirus.

The TV channel reported Abbasi Shaheed Hospital staff had already lodged their protest against the non-availability of the PPEs. It is pertinent to note that 45 doctors, nurses and paramedics staff have laid their lives in the line of duty while treating coronavirus patients. And, during the last 24 hours (Tuesday), as many as 58 people died of Covid-19 in the Sindh province.