Your right to know Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar over ‘hate speech’

Web Desk

Parliamentarian and Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on Wednesday on charges of hate speech while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6.

Responding to his arrest, Wazir said that he had no idea why the Law Enforcement Agency had arrested him. “I have received pre-arrest bail as well.”

MNA Mohsin Dawar, speaking on the matter, said that Wazir had been arrested while he was exiting the Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Library.

Peshawar Police said that Wazir was transferred to East Cantt Police Station following his arrest.

Later, Central City Police Office Peshawar Ali Amin Gandapur said that a case has been registered against Wazir in Karachi.

