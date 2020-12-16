Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar over ‘hate speech’

Parliamentarian and Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on Wednesday on charges of hate speech while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6.

Responding to his arrest, Wazir said that he had no idea why the Law Enforcement Agency had arrested him. “I have received pre-arrest bail as well.”

MNA Mohsin Dawar, speaking on the matter, said that Wazir had been arrested while he was exiting the Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Library.

Peshawar Police said that Wazir was transferred to East Cantt Police Station following his arrest.

Later, Central City Police Office Peshawar Ali Amin Gandapur said that a case has been registered against Wazir in Karachi.