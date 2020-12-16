US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty on its South Western Provinces, a historical step

Islamabad: The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in Pakistan H.E. Mohamed Karmoune has lauded US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the South Western Provinces, is a major development and a historic milestone. US President H.E. Donald Trump recently issued a presidential US proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over its Southern Provinces,

The proclamation further said that an independent Sahrawi state is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution, President Trump urge the parties to engage in discussions without delay using Morocco’s autonomy plan, presented to the United Nations on April 2007, as the only framework to negotiate.

USA also affirmed to open a consulate in Dakhla, one the major cities in the South Western Provinces, to promote economic & business opportunities in the region. Later at a ceremony in the US Chancery in Rabat, US Ambassador David Fisher adopted a new official map of Morocco that includes the South Western Provinces of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Information Secretary