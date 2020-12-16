Tank Press Club gets new office bearers

TANK: The annual elections of District Press Club Tank for the year 2021 were completed Wednesday wherein Syed Shah Kundi was elected as President and Sheikh Rehmatullah General Secretary.

Chairman Election Committee Haji Noor Muhammad announced the unopposed successful candidates for the designations of president, general secretary and finance secretary.

Rest of the cabinet members were unanimously selected by the house.

Other office bearers of the press club include Pattern in chief Muhammad Rafiq Arain, Senior vice president Noor Muhammad Burki, vice president Dr Atta ur Rehman, Finance Secretary Amanullah Marwat, Joint secretary Shuja ur Rehman, Information secretary Zafran Miani and office secretary Tanvir Shah Kundi.

The new cabinet vowed to coordinate efforts and work for the welfare of the Press Club.