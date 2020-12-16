Huge Funds being spent for uplift of merged tribal districts, MPA Naseerullah Wazir

Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) South Waziristan and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naseerullah Khan Wazir has said that the provincial government was spending a huge amount of funds to enhance the socio-economic uplift of the merged tribal districts.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of DDAC convened here to discuss the progress on various development projects of the tribal district South Waziristan.

The law maker advised the government officials to make public service their top priority and noted that the true implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to promote the backward areas and improve the living standard of the lower class of the society.

MPA Hafiz Aisamuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner Faheedullah Khan, Assistant Director Local Government Haleem Shah Kundi, Axin C&W Building Inayatullah, XN Public Health Zeeshan Gandapur, Deputy Director Agriculture Anwar Khan Bhittani and officers of other line departments also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Naseerullah Khan Wazir directed the employees of all departments to ensure their presence at their offices so that the tribesmen may get education, health and other facilities without any delay.

Earlier, Chairman DDAC was briefed about the progress of various ongoing development works and performance of departments.