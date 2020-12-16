West Indies to tour Bangladesh in January for three ODIs, two Tests

DHAKA: West Indies will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests in January, CWI confirmed on Tuesday after their inspection team reported back to the board of directors on what they saw during their short trip earlier this month. The tour will be a shortened one from what was originally scheduled, as there will be one less Test and no T20I series. The visitors will arrive in Dhaka on January 10, after which they are likely to do in-room quarantine for the first three days, followed by four days of training among themselves. They will play a warm-up one-day game at the BKSP in Savar, some 40km to the north of the capital Dhaka. The ODIs will be played on January 20, 22 and 25, with the third game to be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, which will also host the first Test from February 3. Ahead of the Test series, West Indies will also play a four-day warm-up game at the MA Aziz Stadium (also in Chattogram), a ground just across the road from the team hotel. The second Test is in Dhaka from February 11, and West Indies are expected to leave the capital on February 16. This will be Bangladesh’s first international series since the pandemic put most of the world into lockdown. Bangladesh have already had bilateral series against Pakistan, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely, although the BCB has maintained that they are trying to rearrange all of these matches.













