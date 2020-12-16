Yolanda shares photos from Zayn Malik and Gigi’s baby shower

Power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have yet to fully reveal their daughter to the world but as of now fans have been treated to some snaps of their baby shower.

Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram to share two adorable photos in which in one of them featured the proud parents holding a cake which was coloured pink inside.

In other photo it appears that all three are huddled up in a loving embrace.

Yolanda named the event as the “highlight of 2020” and even thanked the couple for the gift.

“This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020…. Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift,” the caption read.

Fans couldn’t help but praise to beautiful the couple for their gorgeous photos.