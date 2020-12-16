Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Juanes partners with Latin Grammys for Berklee Music Scholarship

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation announced on Monday that it is now accepting applications for the organisation’s 2021 scholarships, including a Prodigy Scholarship co-sponsored by Juanes toward a bachelor’s degree at Berklee College of Music.

The four-year Prodigy Scholarship was created six years ago and is worth a maximum value of $200,000. The scholarship has traditionally been co-sponsored by Latin music stars, including Enrique Inglesias, Juan Luis Guerra, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Vives, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Julio Iglesias.

“It really means a great deal to me that I can contribute to helping a young musician fulfil the dream of pursuing a serious music education,” Juanes said in a statement. “When I was young, I often dreamed of studying music in a world-class program, but like many young people with that dream in their heart, I did not have the resources at the time. I’ve been a strong advocate ever since for music education opportunities at all levels, and it brings me a lot of joy to now know that my years of hard work and long relationship with the Latin Recording Academy will help the talents of a next-generation artist grow at one of the best music schools in the world, Berklee.”

In addition, the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation will distribute a maximum of $700,000 in scholarships among 43 of its chosen talented music students between the ages of 17 and 24, including three Gifted Tuition and 40 Tuition Assistance Scholarships.

Submit a Comment