Juanes partners with Latin Grammys for Berklee Music Scholarship

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation announced on Monday that it is now accepting applications for the organisation’s 2021 scholarships, including a Prodigy Scholarship co-sponsored by Juanes toward a bachelor’s degree at Berklee College of Music.

The four-year Prodigy Scholarship was created six years ago and is worth a maximum value of $200,000. The scholarship has traditionally been co-sponsored by Latin music stars, including Enrique Inglesias, Juan Luis Guerra, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Vives, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Julio Iglesias.

“It really means a great deal to me that I can contribute to helping a young musician fulfil the dream of pursuing a serious music education,” Juanes said in a statement. “When I was young, I often dreamed of studying music in a world-class program, but like many young people with that dream in their heart, I did not have the resources at the time. I’ve been a strong advocate ever since for music education opportunities at all levels, and it brings me a lot of joy to now know that my years of hard work and long relationship with the Latin Recording Academy will help the talents of a next-generation artist grow at one of the best music schools in the world, Berklee.”

In addition, the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation will distribute a maximum of $700,000 in scholarships among 43 of its chosen talented music students between the ages of 17 and 24, including three Gifted Tuition and 40 Tuition Assistance Scholarships.