Pakistani veteran actress Firdous Begum has been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition due to brain haemorrhage. Firdous Begum’s family members have requested her fans to pray for her health. The actress was born on August 4, 1947, in Lahore. She received fame from her role as Heer in blockbuster ‘Heer Ranjha’ movie that was released in 1970s.