Razak appreciates role of FBR in reducing smuggling

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated the role of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), especially Pakistan Customs, in reducing the level of smuggling. This has enabled more formal importation thereby increasing revenue, Adviser said in a tweet. He said that it has also created space for local industry to sell more products and hence encourage import substitution. While he said that last year, Millat Tractors exported 1,100 tractors and related engineering products worth $ 9 million. “I urge exporters to follow this example and focus on non-traditional products and markets.” he said.













