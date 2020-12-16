Taliban Political Commission Delegation (TPC) reached Islamabad

A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will be visiting Pakistan on 16-18 December 2020. During the visit, the delegation will meet with the Foreign Minister and call on the Prime Minister.

The TPC delegation last visited Pakistan in August 2020.

The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020.

Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.