PIA set to start flight operation for another Saudi city

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to begin its flight operation to Saudi Arabia’s Abha city to facilitate Pakistanis residing there.

According to official sources, the national airline intends to operate two weekly flights to the Saudi Arabian city from Islamabad and Lahore. PIA has already approached the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) for permission to operate flights to Abha.

On November 5, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has granted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) permission to operate flights to and from the kingdom’s Al-Qassim region.