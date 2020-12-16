US tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power

Amazon, Apple , Facebook and Alphabet unit Google may have to change their business practices in Europe or face hefty fines between 6-10% under new draft EU rules to be announced on Tuesday.

The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to rein in the power of the US tech giants which control troves of data and online platforms on which thousands of companies and millions of Europeans rely on.

They also mark the European Commission’s frustration with its antitrust cases against the tech giants, notably Google, which critics say did not address the problem.

Regulatory scrutiny has been growing worldwide of tech giants and their power.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton will present the rules, a bid not just to rein in tech giants but also to prevent the emergence of anti-competitive dominant companies. One set of rules called the Digital Markets Act calls for fines up to 10% of annual turnover for online gatekeepers found breaching the new rules, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It also sets out a list of dos and don’ts for gatekeepers, which will be classified according to criteria such as number of users, revenues and the number of markets in which they are active, other sources said.