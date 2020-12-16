Petrol to sell at Rs 103.69/litre for rest of Dec

Pakistan’s oil regulatory body Tuesday announced an increase of Rs 3 per litre in petrol prices, which will now sell at 103.69 during the rest of the month of December. The prices announced on Tuesday will remain the same for at least 15-day period after which the committee will work out fuel pricing again.

Prices of hi-speed deisel, after Rs 3 per litre hike, will now be Rs 108.44 while other products such as Kerosene oil will see a Rs 5 per litre jump in retail. The lowest surge was noted in the prices of light diesel oil, which after Rs 2 hike will now sell at Rs 67.86 per litre across Pakistan.

It may be noted that these new prices will be applicable from Dec 16 onwards and will remain the same for the rest of the year.