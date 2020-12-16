APS tragedy a reminder to get united against terror: Asad

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that December 16th reminds us the tragic and barbarous acts of extremists and terrorists who killed innocent children and Teachers in Army Public School, Peshawar for their nefarious designs.

He said that such barbarity and cruelty is unprecedented as no religion allows killing humanity, said a press release. Asad Qaisar said that scarifies of the innocent children of APS Peshawar will not go wasted and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from the society. He expressed these views on commemoration of the tragic incident of December 16,2014 when more than 100 children and Teacher were martyred.

The speaker said the Pakistani nation and leadership took a clear and categorical decision for an indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident.

He said that Pakistani is a Nation which is matchless in bravery and resoluteness and would emerge as victorious and prosperous at the end of the day.

He remarked that Pakistani nation would always stand with the bereaved families and would continue to share their inexpressible grieve. He remarked that with the support of nation, the Armed forces have achieved peace and harmony in the country through Zarb-e-Azab operations. He mentioned that the way our armed forces tackled scourge of terrorism and extremism had been acclaimed worldwide. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed his deep grief on the sad incident. He said the people of Pakistan were resilient and has withstood the hardest times. He expressed his optimism that with the concerted efforts of the government and the Armed forces, the scourge of terrorism would be exterminated forever.