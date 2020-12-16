Gerry’s dnata joins hand with Virgin Atlantic Airways to handle its passenger and cargo operations in Pakistan

Gerry’s dnata, a joint venture of Ground Handling Services between dnata Dubai and Gerry’s Group Pakistan, has announces its partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways by becoming the airline’s preferred Ground Services Provider (GSP) for Lahore-London and Islamabad-London/Manchester flight operations in Pakistan.

Virgin Atlantic Airwaysis scheduled to operate this week from Lahore and Islamabad with direct flights to London. In its extended plans, Manchester route will be opened for direct flights from Islamabad. Whereas, Virgin Atlantic Cargo had stepped into Pakistani territory on 8thDecember 2020.

Haris Raza, CEO, Gerry’s dnata said “We have a firm commitment to delivering high-quality and safe ground-handling services in Pakistan which is fundamental to our success in this market. We have proudly played an integral part in keeping the global supply chain going during 2020 and are thrilled to welcome Virgin Atlantic Airways and Virgin Atlantic Cargo to the Gerry’s dnata family in Pakistan with our full suite of ground handling and cargo services.”

At the onset of COVID-19, several airlines with well-established operations in Pakistan made a strategically benefitting decision to switch to Gerry’s dnata services. These airlines include Etihad Airways which previously worked with a small local player, Azerbaijan Airlines which resumed operations through charter services after a strategic move out of Pakistani market and Pegasus Airline, the second carrier operating out of Turkey.

Gerry’s dnata’s trajectory over the last seven years tells a compelling story of transformation, making it an uncontested leader in the ground handling services market of Pakistan. With a clientele base of 13 scheduled passenger airlines, 10 cargo airlines and more than 30 charter operators as partners, the ground handling services landscape is dominantly secured by Gerry’s dnata. Currently, it provides its services to 07 stations across Pakistan and holds the accolade of being the only transformational market player with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning backed cargo warehouse operation system.