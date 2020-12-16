Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq and on a petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that these attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. He said, “We call for their immediate cessation.”

He said that Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

On Monday, an oil tanker was attacked by an explosive-laden boat while it was anchored at Jeddah’s port. The attack resulted in a small fire on board that was extinguished.

“The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies,” a ministry spokesman said, according to the state news agency SPA.

On November 25, an explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker while at berth in the Saudi port of Shuqaiq. The country blamed Yemen’s Houthi rebels for the mine attack.

Similarly, on November 23, a missile attack struck a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station in Jeddah. The attack was claimed by the Houthi rebels.