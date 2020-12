Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz appointed NDMA chief

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz as the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The approval was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who presided over the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019.

Last week Lt Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Prime Minister appreciated the services of the officer and wished him well for his future endeavours. The role of NDMA remained crucial during Covid-19 and in natural disasters like floods this year in Sindh and Punjab areas.