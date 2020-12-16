PML-N ex-lawmaker Amjad Ali Javaid booked in corruption case

A former member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Amjad Ali Javed, was booked on charges of corruption over the reference of the deputy commissioner (DC) of Toba Tek Singh. A case has been registered against PML-N former lawmaker Amjad Ali Javed, his sibling and officers of the provincial treasury and accounts over their alleged involvement in corruption through ‘illegal housing society’. The Toba Tek Singh DC told media that the accused constructed an illegal housing society on 79 Kanal of government land allocated for the industrial area without getting approval from relevant authorities. The deputy commission added that more than six Kanal of government land was seized and including in the housing society by the accused. According to the reference, the accused was allegedly involved in fraud by selling out the plots on the over 43 Kanal land of the industrial area which gave financial dent to the national treasury.













