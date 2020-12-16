Five die in Abbottabad as jeep falls into gorge

At least five people died and ten others sustained injuries when the passenger jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Abbottabad on Tuesday.

According to the deputy superintendent of the police (DSP), 14 women and a driver were travelling in the ill-fated jeep near Harnokarla.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and initiated relief work. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that such accidents have become a routine in the province due to its physical landscape. Earlier on November 16, eight people died and eleven others got injured when a flying coach plunged into a deep ravine in the Kaka Sahib area of Nowshera. According to details, the incident took place due to over speeding and brake failure. Rescue sources relayed the ill-fated van skidded off the Kaka Saheb road and fell into a ditch.