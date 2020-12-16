Political dynasties, slogans and the masses

Bhutto and Sharif political dynasties are admitted phenomenon of Pakistan. Next to political stalwarts Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif one agree or not, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari are undoubtedly future political phenomenon of Pakistan. Bhutto and Sharif phenomenon will keep on benefiting their potential offsprings. Each of these phenomenal political figures have common charisma of dominantly attracting the masses. Undoubtedly they are crowd pullers and will dominate Pakistani political scene in future. After Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto the phenomenal rise of Maryam Nawaz on the national political scene in Pakistan is evident.

Because of the Nawaz Sharif phenomenon, Maryam is hope and aspiration of millions of her supporters across the country. Having hard core aptitude, she is the most magical political opponent of present day.

The next political generations of Bhuttos and Sharifs have been facing very tough political circumstances of the country. Such tough circumstances are ideal for political grooming of the strong nerved Bhuttos and Sharifs. Maryam's jail experience has made her stronger and tougher politician. Nawaz Sharif is her political mentor. She has attained unprecedented popularity in a very short span of time. Undoubtedly, amongst Sharifs she is crowd puller. Her phenomenal rise has come with extreme hard work, dedication, high level of professionalism, personal sacrifices, commitment to the cause and above all passion for the country. Facing many challenges including threats and intimidation she has shown remarkable courage. She remained steadfast with each passing day and showed more resolve despite all challenges.

For her father she dominated electoral campaign of 2013, ensuring a vibrant and effective social media network for the party. She successfully managed the campaign for her ailing mother in 2017 after the alleged 'disqualification' of her father. Considering the odds and the massive pre-poll rigging this remained far more challenging. Post election 2013, Maryam’s potential as a savvy politician was widely recognised. Having strong political insight she is blessed with important capabilities of a rising politician.

She knows the economic challenges of the country and the masses very well. Extempore communication skill helps her reach out to Pakistanis. This has made her become a political star without whom no political event of the opposition takes place. It is she who gathers attention. Right from the PM Imran Khan down to government and the party in power seems rattled by her rising popularity. Her smashing and taunting statements against her political rivals catches instant popularity.

Dynamic Maryam’s emergence as a political leader should be evaluated keeping the context of Pakistan’s bitter political scenario post 2013 in mind. Sit in of 2014 challenged Premier Nawaz Sharif during his third term. To oust him behind the scenes intrigues affected everyone in government and Maryam was no exception. Much was made of the media cell which was set up during the sit in of 2014 although its only function was to manage the media strategy for the then party in power. Later she was dragged in controversies of Dawn leaks and the Panama scandal even though she had nothing to do with these issues. The objective was to discredit Nawaz Sharif making Maryam an easy target. Following the engineered Panama judgment, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life. Later references were filed against him and Maryam. She was jailed and disqualified from holding any public office. Interestingly, she had never held any public office so how the question of misuse of office or kickback or commission could rise.

Courageous Maryam leaving her ailing mother on the death bed, returned to Pakistan with her father, knowing jail consequence. Her decision to go to jail instead of opting for the comforts of London instantly won her praise from her supporters. Since then, she has been facing political hardships but never succumbed to pressure from those in power. The 'disqualification' of Nawaz Sharif, electoral rigging during election 2018, persecution of the PML-N leadership under the garb of accountability, muzzling of the media all provided Maryam the perfect platform for her politics of defiance and resistance which is what she symbolises. This has made her popular leader. Civilian supremacy has never been accepted in Pakistan. Raising strong voice for civilian supremacy is not easy in our country, especially when one is challenging the forces of the status quo, yet she has managed it bluntly.

After maintaining long silence, she has returned to active politics travelling to Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan Multan, Lahore and Swat. Charismatic Maryam creates a sensation wherever she goes and speaks. The enthusiasm and love among supporters can be seen in her political appearances.

Her politicaly nervous opponents would surely want her to fade away from the political scene. Including threats, NAB cases, references, disqualification, jail terms and media censorship nothing could frighten her.

Each time any of the above has been thrown at her, she has come out stronger, braver and more committed than ever before. By now, it should be clear to her opponents that the only way to fight her is in the political arena where the people of Pakistan can decide for themselves whether she comes up to their expectations or not. As political heir of Nawaz Sharif the political future of Maryam Nawaz is related to the slogan "Vote ko Izzat do". In Pakistan politics in opposition is entirely different from that in the government. It has always been ideal to chant popular and catchy slogans like "Roti, Kaprra r Makaan" by PPP, " Nifaaz e Nizaam e Mustafa" by General Zia ul Haq, "Tabdeeli aa rai he" by PTI, and "Vote ko Izzat do" of PML (N) but unfortunately all of these powerful slogans remained mere dreams.

Our leaders who chant popular slogans themselves forget immediately after swearing in. Tomorrow if Maryam Nawaz comes in power will she honor " vote and voter"? "Vote ko Izzat do" presently is very catchy and powerful slogan, will she herself honour it ? " Vote ko Izzat do" is big slogan to chant but development in southern Punjab, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and health conditions are bigger realities tittering the teeth.

The writer is book ambassador, columnist, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad. He can be reached at [email protected]