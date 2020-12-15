Emirates expands its global network with restart of flights to Istanbul

Dubai, UAE, 15 December 2020 – Emirates has announced it will resume daily flights to Istanbul from 21 December*.

In tandem with the gradual return of travel confidence and demand, Emirates continues to rebuild its network while offering customers a safe and enjoyable travel experience. Strict health and hygiene measures have been implemented across all of Emirates’ touchpoints, even as the airline brings back its signature products and services onboard and on ground.

The addition of Istanbul expands Emirates’ European network to 31 destinations, enabling customers to safely and easily connect to destinations across its wide global network with one convenient stop in Dubai. Emirates flight EK 121 will depart Dubai at 14:20 hrs, arriving in Istanbul at 18:20 hrs. The return flight, EK 122, will depart Istanbul at 20:05hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:20 hrs the following day.

Flights to/from Istanbul will operate once daily by the Boeing 777- 300ER. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Dubai is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

Emirates has also partnered with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on a promotion to offer complimentary stays at the JW Marriott to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai from 6 December until 28 February 2021. Courtesy of Dubai Tourism and Emirates, the airline’s Economy Class passengers will receive a free night’s stay, while passengers flying First or Business Class can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay at the modern JW Marriott which is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

Flexibility and assurance: The airline’s booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

Travel with confidence: All customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from the airline also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here .

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafet

COVID-19 PCR testing: Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours. More information on www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

*Subject to government approval.