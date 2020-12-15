UK publication names three Pakistanis in list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020

UK publication Eastern Eye has recognised three Pakistanis in its list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020.

Actress Sawat Gilani, placing at 21st, was lauded for her performance on screen, in particular to hit series Churails.

“With the electrifying drama, she opened the door for a new era of TV content in Pakistan box and consolidated her position as a feminist icon,” the description read.

Another honourable mention was given to actor Bilal Abbas. Ranked 28th, he was praised for his work Pyar ke Sadqay and Ek Jhooti Love Story making him one of the leading actors of the future.

“With some more high-profile projects on the way, Khan looks like the future of Pakistsani film and television.”

Placing 49th, the third mention was given to film director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for her work on Sitara.

The Oscar-winning director was praised for using her work to “raise awareness about social issues, nurture new talent and gain international attention for her work”.

Her next work is to direct superhero series Ms Marvel. Meanwhile other big names like Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Zayn Malik graced the list.