Gigi sends love to Taylor Swift as she rings in 31st birthday

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid penned a heartfelt note for her bestie Taylor Swift as she turned 31 on Sunday.

As the folklore hit maker rang in her 31st birthday on December 13, the Victoria Secret model turned to her Instagram to shower love on her.

Sharing an adorable photo with the singer, Hadid wrote: “Happiest 31st year, my T! Wish we could be together to celebrate. Love you so much.”

Blake Lively also sent heartfelt wish to the singer, as she wrote: “There was happiness because of you. Happy happy birthday. Thank you for #Evermore. Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people’s birthdays. love you.”