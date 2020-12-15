Kiara Advani aspires to work with more directors, says there’s a lot she wants to achieve

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s career is on cruise mode, six years after she made her debut with Fugly.

She has impressed in hits such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and the digitally released Lust Stories, and she says there is much more that she wants to achieve in life.

Kiara, who is currently seen in the latest Bollywood theatrical release Indoo Ki Jawaani. When asked if she has achieved it all in a short span of time, Kiara told IANS: “I definitely can’t say that because I feel like there is so much more I want to achieve. There are so many more directors I want to work with. I have a list of people I want to work with.”

“I can say that I am in a happy phase in my career when it comes to the kind of roles I am getting to play and that people are putting their faith in believing that I can carry certain roles and that they are offering to me. I am in a happy space in my career,” she added.