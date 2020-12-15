Haris Rauf keen to become Pakistan’s finest fast bowler

LHORE: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf is eager to make a mark as a fast bowler in the years to come. Speaking to journalists during an online press conference from Queenstown on Monday, the 27-year-old bowler said he was learning from ace bowler Waqar Younus and aims to play red-ball cricket for Pakistan. Rauf said he wanted to improve bowling skills with the new ball and was working with the bowling coach. “Of course, I started my career with T20Is and ODIs but I also want to represent Pakistan in Test cricket.” The pacer said aggressiveness was important for fast bowling, adding that the series against New Zealand would be tough as both teams were evenly poised in terms of squad. He said the Pakistan cricket team’s combination was good and the squad has had time to prepare for the series. “It is going to be a good contest,” he said. Rauf said there were no negative feelings about spending 14 days in complete isolation, adding that he was motivated ahead of the series. Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on December 18.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury).