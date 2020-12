Technology ‘biggest gift’ to Santas in their virtual grottos

Santa Clauses from around the world shared the joy of seeing into the lives of the children who this year have had to excitedly whisper their Christmas wish lists to them online. “Being a virtual Santa is very new to me and yet it’s so wonderful to reach out to people, not just people that come to visit me, I can go and visit them,” said Santa Ian from Australia told a congress of 8,500 Father Christmases. “I have young people take me into their playrooms and showing me their toys. It’s such a new way of doing things.” The gathering, hosted in Tallinn, Estonia, with some Santa Clauses joining online and others in person, was highlighting the virtual experience after the coronavirus has forced shops, fairs and markets the world over to change their festive plans. “One of the biggest things I found in this virtual Santa is we can reach now, to the young people with the special needs that can’t come into the malls,” Santa Ian added.