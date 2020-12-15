NEPRA notifies Rs 1.11 per unit increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Monday notified a Rs1.11 per unit increase in electricity tariff under monthly fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in September to generate over Rs12 billion. The burden will be more than Rs12 billion on electricity consumers while additional collection from consumers will be collected in December bills, the TV channel reported. NEPRA decision will not be applicable to electric consumers of K-electric. In September the production cost was Rs3.95 per unit in comparison to the Rs2.84 advanced production cost per electricity tariff. Earlier, the TV channel reported on Friday the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), seemingly, was looking for multiplying the hardships experienced by the inflation-hit people with a request to hike the electricity tariff by 57 paisas. In this connection, the CPPA filed an application with the NEPRA.













