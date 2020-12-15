Total active Covid-19 cases climb to 47,236; another 36 patients lose lives

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 47,236 as 2,362 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-six corona patients, 32 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and four in their homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It added that out of the total 36 deaths during last 24 hours, 19 patients died on ventilators.

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 346 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 64 percent, ICT 47 percent, Rawalpindi 28 percent and Lahore 36 percent. The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 44 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar 61 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.

Some 31,830 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,270 in Sindh, 11,536 in Punjab, 4,756 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,080 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 230 in Balochistan, 415 in GB, and 543 in AJK.

Around 384,719 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 440,787 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,719, Balochistan 17,745, GB 4,791, ICT 34,840, KP 52,449, Punjab 127,541 and Sindh 195,702.

About 8,832 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,158 Sindh among six of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Sunday, 3,365 in Punjab 13 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Sunday, 1,473 in KP ten of them died in hospital on Sunday, 371 in ICT three of them died in hospital on Sunday, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 191 in AJK have died. A total of 6,064,220 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities. Some 3,014 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, another doctor on Monday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Dr Almas was admitted at a private hospital after testing positive for the Covid-19, where she breathed her last. According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, in KP, so far 31 doctors have lost their lives while battling with the coronavirus. Last week, the association, while highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector, had stated that 398 nurses contracted novel coronavirus while working on the front line. Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said in a statement.

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, had been martyred by novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred by the Covid-19 in KP,” the association said. The doctors’ body complained that the families of the martyred health workers were yet to be given the martyrs package. The doctors and other health workers have also been deprived of the corona risk allowance, announced by the government.