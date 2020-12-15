First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Lahore airport from London

After operation of direct flights by Virgin Atlantic from Manchester to Pakistan, the first flight on Monday landed at the Lahore International airport from London. The flight carrying 150 passengers onboard landed at the Allama Iqbal International airport. The flight was accorded warm welcome upon landing by the staff of UK consulate and the airport staff.

Last week, the first flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic from Manchester had landed at the Islamabad International airport.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner had extended his felicitations over the landing of the inaugural flight of the airline in Pakistan.

Earlier, the airline was allowed to operate directs flights to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division. The airline would operate four Islamabad-bound flights in a week from Manchester.