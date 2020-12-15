PDM exploring ways to save its sinking politics: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were huddled in Jati Umrah to explore new ways to deceive people and save their sinking politics. In a tweet, the minister said the people would not allow a ‘group of rejected’ to betray them again in any disguise. During the meeting, he said, the parties in the opposition alliance passed the buck to one another for their flop show in Lahore.

Shibli Faraz terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore public meeting a ‘flopped’ power show, said that people of Lahore had outrightly rejected their leaders along with their narrative. In a series of tweets, he said those who had different directions could not have same destiny.

Contrary to their claim of ‘Now or Never’, the PDM got ridiculed in Lahore as it had failed to attract residents of Lahore and Punjab. “PDM leaders looked dejected after people of Lahore and Punjab did not show up [in the public meeting],” the minister noted. He said the opposition spewed venom against the Pakistan Army during Gujranwala public gathering and desecrated Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in their Karachi rally. Likewise, the PDM leaders spoke of breaking Pakistan in its Quetta rally and in Lahore meeting, they declared Lahorities as traitors.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday discussed way and means with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda for upgrading the PTV on modern lines through increased cooperation in the technology sector. The Japanese ambassador, who called on the minister here, expressed his country’s keenness for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the technology sphere, especially digitization of the state broadcaster. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bokhari, a news release said. Shibli Faraz on the occasion asked the technical teams of two sides to provide a timeframe for ensuring timely completion of the initiative. He observed that Japan always stood with Pakistan in its tying times as both the countries had have longstanding ties. Terming Japan an ‘important partner’ of Pakistan, the PTV chairman said his country would look forward to have Japan’s assistance in the technology sector.