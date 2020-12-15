Compensation will be sought from PDM for damaging cultural heritage: Dr. Fridous

Firdous-Ashiq-AwanSpecial Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said compensation will be sought from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for damaging cultural heritage under the guise of public rally. Dr. Firdous Ashiq took to Twitter on Monday and said nothing good for people can be expected from unfortunate PDM which gave nothing but coronavirus to the public which had come from distant places. The Buzdar government will look after the masses in every possible way, the special assistant added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) further said that the disengagement shown by the people of Lahore from the PDM rally proved that Maryam Nawaz ended Nawaz Sharif’s politics.

The opposition must apologize over Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s remarks against the honorable people of Lahore in the presence of the entire PDM leadership, she commented.