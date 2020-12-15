Google services back to normal after brief outage

Google’s services – YouTube, Google Meet, Hangouts, Google Maps, Google Calendar, the chatty AI, Google Sheets, and Gmail – are now accessible to users. The services had faced an outage and were inaccessible to users; however, Google said that they have been restored.

“We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users […] Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” a message on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard said. “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service,” the message from Gmail read when it was down.

The outage had affected all of Google’s services: Gmail, Google Drive and its other products were also experiencing issues. The Google search page was working as normal, though.

Downdetector, a website that collects status reports from a series of sources, including Twitter, and reports said that the outage had started occurring from nearly 4:20pm (Pakistan Standard Time).