UN has clarified 174 cases of missing persons: NAB

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances responds to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, Geneva after every session it holds to review the position of cases against Member countries including Pakistan. The material received from UN-WGEID through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after 122nd Session of the UN Working Group held from 21-30 September, 2020 has been thoroughly examined and gone through by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

It is gratifying to note that on the basis of the response submitted by the Government of Pakistan, UN-WGEID has clarified 174 cases which were registered against Pakistan. Another 77 cases have been placed under six months rule which means that these cases will be clarified by the UN-WGEID if no response is received from the sources within six months. This is, of course, encouraging due to the combined efforts by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, all stakeholders at Federal/Provincial level, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Pakistan’s Permanent Mission, at the UN who presented Pakistan’s cases in a convincing manner. The untiring efforts by the Honorable Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal always contributes a lot towards achievements of such remarkable success.