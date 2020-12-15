LHC orders for making report on petroleum crisis public

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the government to make public the commission’s report on the petroleum crisis immediately. A report of the commission that was formed to investigate the petroleum crisis was presented in Lahore High Court (LHC). The hearing was presided over by the LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan, in which the deputy attorney general of Pakistan appeared before the court. Meanwhile, the LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan remarked that the report should be automatically made public as per the law. Being asked about the report, the deputy attorney general said that he has been informed that the report has been presented before the federal cabinet. The chief justice remarked that the commission was formed on the directions of the court in this scenario the court enjoys more entitlement. “Report will be made public even if the whole cabinet opposes it.” During the hearing, the head of the inquiry commission Abu Bakar Khuda Bux was asked to come to the rostrum. He informed the court that the Ministry of Energy was not having a complete record regarding the situation of petroleum in the country.













