Yasmin urges PDM rally participants to quarantine themselves

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday advised the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally to quarantine themselves in order to ensure the safety of their dear ones from Covid-19.

The minister lamented that the PDM rally has doubled the fears of coronavirus spread in Punjab. She strictly advised that everyone who attended the rally should quarantine themselves for at least 14 days in order to keep their families safe.

“The PDM has carried out a deadly attack on the health of its workers under the guise of its lustrous politics and in a bid to hide [their] corruption,” she censured. She regretted that despite the government’s incessant efforts to prevent mass gatherings from taking place, the opposition still went ahead with its rally to put the lives of its workers at stake. She added: “People will never forgive PDM, who has become the enemy of their well-being.”

Speaking about the crowd that participated in the PDM’s Lahore rally, PTI Senator Faisal Faisal Javed Khan said that the PDM failed to attract a massive crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan despite its tall claims, adding that the Lahore rally was a total fiasco. Javed alleged that the opposition parties posted pictures of old PTI meetings on social media to show that a lot of people attended the rally..